USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,479.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after purchasing an additional 121,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

