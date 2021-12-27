USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 171.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SCHD stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

