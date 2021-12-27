US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,345.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,299.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

