US Asset Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $428.73 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

