US Asset Management LLC Invests $282,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

