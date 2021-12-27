US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,178 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,780,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 124,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.11 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

