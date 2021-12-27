US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,522 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.