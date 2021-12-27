US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 103,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 396,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

