Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of UNM opened at $24.47 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

