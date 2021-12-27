Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $128.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.