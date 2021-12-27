Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $139.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $143.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. 185,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.02. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

