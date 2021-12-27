United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $78.24 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 4.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $78,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 267,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.15. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,028. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.51 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

