United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $50.32 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,517 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $50,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $41,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.71. 44,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.