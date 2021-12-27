United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 1.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $61.07. 1,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

