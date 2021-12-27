United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $213.74. 10,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,600. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

