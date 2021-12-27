United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($48.53).

A number of research firms recently commented on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ETR:UTDI traded down €0.17 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.80 ($39.10). 224,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

