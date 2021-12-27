United Fire Group Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Fire Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.2% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 841,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $388.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

