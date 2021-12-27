UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.75

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 27076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

