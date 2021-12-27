Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00181232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.