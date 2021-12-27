Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

ULTA stock opened at $392.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.93 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

