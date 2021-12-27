Ubex (UBEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $284,218.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $962,749.14 and approximately $284,218.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00190703 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.