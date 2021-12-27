U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $213.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.71. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.