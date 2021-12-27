U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,330,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT opened at $173.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $177.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

