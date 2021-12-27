U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.