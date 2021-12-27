U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $815,000.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $7.58 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

