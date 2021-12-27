U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the period.

IGF stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

