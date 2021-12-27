Typhoon Network Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $624,260.83 and approximately $3,936.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

