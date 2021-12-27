Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $84.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,851 shares of company stock worth $16,695,379. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

