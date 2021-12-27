Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “
OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.26 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Tuesday Morning Company Profile
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
