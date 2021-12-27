Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.26 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.