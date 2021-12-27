Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

