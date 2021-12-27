Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) & AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tricida has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tricida and AnaptysBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($3.61) -2.55 AnaptysBio $75.00 million 13.60 -$19.93 million $0.28 132.39

AnaptysBio has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnaptysBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tricida and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 1 1 0 2.50 AnaptysBio 1 2 3 0 2.33

Tricida presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. AnaptysBio has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Tricida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -350.15% -76.68% AnaptysBio 6.87% 2.17% 2.02%

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Tricida on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle, Kevin J. Kinsella, and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

