Trias (TRY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

