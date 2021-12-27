Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Up 4.7%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.24. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

