Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 25,490 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,208,330 shares of company stock worth $98,154,088. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

