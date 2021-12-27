Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $351,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $335.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.