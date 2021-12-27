Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $84.32 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AT&T were worth $84,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 38.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 33.6% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 495,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 111,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

T opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.