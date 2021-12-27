Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $57.74 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 66,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,101,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,487,000 after acquiring an additional 317,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.05 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

