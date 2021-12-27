Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $253.75 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

