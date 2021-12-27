Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TRATF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TRATF stock remained flat at $$24.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

