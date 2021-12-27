Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42.

In other news, insider Peter Scott 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. Also, insider Louis Charlton 95,967 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

