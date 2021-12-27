Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42.

In other news, insider Peter Scott 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. Also, insider Louis Charlton 95,967 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

