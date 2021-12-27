Titan Mining Co. (TI) to Issue None Dividend of $0.01 on January 18th

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) declared a None dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

TSE TI opened at C$0.62 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$86.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

