Titan Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,361.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $699,663.93 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006601 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

