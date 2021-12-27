The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

