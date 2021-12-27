The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SGPYY opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

