The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will post sales of $107.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $113.44 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $435.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 4,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

