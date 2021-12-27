The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Macerich worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.03 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Truist Securities raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

