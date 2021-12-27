The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,005 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $416,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,201. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

