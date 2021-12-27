The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on January 11th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

NYSE:IFN opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The India Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The India Fund worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

