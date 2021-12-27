The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Holdings Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.70% of The Hackett Group worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $615.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

