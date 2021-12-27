The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) to Issue None Dividend of $0.40 on January 6th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $15.79 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

